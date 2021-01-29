Keir Smith backs old boss Dean Donaldson to revive Turriff United fortunes

Turriff United midfielder Keir Smith reckons Dean Donaldson can help transform the club’s fortunes after being named their new manager.

Smith worked with Donaldson during his time at Keith, whom he left in October citing work and family commitments.

Donaldson takes the reins at The Haughs after previous boss Kris Hunter departed on the back of a 13-1 hammering by Fraserburgh.

Turra have lost both their league games this season, with another heavy defeat on the first day of the season to Formartine United.

The former Keith manager signs up on a deal which will take him through to 2024.

However Smith, who was on loan at Keith from Caley Thistle when he played with Donaldson, believe Turriff have the right man to orchestrate a turnaround.

Smith said: “I’m buzzing with it. I really enjoyed my time at Keith and a lot of that was down to Dean. He’s honest, disciplined and I enjoyed playing for him.

“You can see what he did at his last club. They were probably in a similar position to us and now regard themselves as a decent, mid-table team. I’d expect the same at Turriff.

“We’ve got a willing group of boys who want to work. I think he’s the man for it – the proof is in the pudding in what he did at Keith.

“I think you’ll see a change in Turriff. The harder you work off the ball, the more time you’ll have on it. That seems to be his philosophy, which is a good thing to have.

“I’ve spoken to Dean a couple of times since I left Keith. I like him as a person as well as a manager. I touched base with him now and then just to see how things were going.

“When I was at Keith we were a hard-working team and you can see the benefit of that in some of the results we got.”

With the league on an enforced shutdown until at least next month, the heavy Broch loss will linger a little longer and Smith believes it’s an “embarrassment” to the club.

He added: “It was nothing short of an embarrassment – it shouldn’t happen at Highland League level. The main thing is to not let that happen again.

“I was just on the bench, as I was coming back to fitness, and I want to put it right, so I can imagine the boys who were playing will be kicked up with anger about it.

“Maybe it teaches us a lesson or two. Maybe the boys needed that kick up the backside because I don’t think many of them have been in that position before.”