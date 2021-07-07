Show Links
Turriff United friendly postponed due to positive Covid test

By Paul Third
07/07/2021, 4:40 pm
The Haughs, Turriff. Picture by Kenny Elrick

Turriff United’s friendly against Banks O’Dee, which was due to be played at The Haughs tonight, has been postponed after a member of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The game is the second pre-season match to be postponed for Dean Donaldson’s side following Sunday’s postponed friendly against Peterhead.

The Highland League side confirmed the postponement on Twitter: