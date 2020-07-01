Turriff United confirm departure of captain Cammy Bowden

Turriff United captain Cammy Bowden admitted it was a difficult decision to leave the club after 11 years at The Haughs.

The 30-year-old is the club’s record appearance holder, having played more than 350 times for Turra since joining from Peterhead, initially on loan, in 2009 before making the switch permanent the following year.

A club statement said: “Cammy turned down the offer of a new deal preferring to take up a fresh challenge elsewhere. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours and he will always be welcome back at The Haughs.”

Bowden said: “It was a difficult decision but after 11 seasons at Turriff United the time has come for me to go and take on a new challenge.

“I am proud to have captained the team and to have helped bring three trophies to the club.

“Thanks to everyone for making my time at The Haughs a special one.”