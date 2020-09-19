Turriff United boss Kris Hunter reveals delight as signing Aberdeen trio on season-long loans

Turriff United boss Kris Hunter is thrilled to have signed three Aberdeen youngsters on loan.

Irish defenders Luke Turner and Conor Power and attacker Tyler Mykyta have joined the Highland League side on a season-long loan from the Dons.

The three 18-year-old’s would have been part of the Pittodrie reserve squad this term. However, it has not yet been decided when reserve football will resume due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Delighted Turra gaffer Hunter said: “I’m delighted that we’ve had the opportunity to bring these players in. I’ve got to thank Aberdeen for their help and giving us the opportunity to work with the players.

“I’d also like to thank two of our club sponsors at Turriff because they’ve supported the club to allow these deals to happen. So we’re grateful to these sponsors for helping the club make this happen.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the players and it will be a massive benefit to us as a team and for our young players to learn from Luke, Conor and Tyler because they’re full-time players.

“So it can only help our young players to work with these three and it’s a massive coup to sign them on loan for Turriff.”