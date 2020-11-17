Turriff United boss Kris Hunter hails Aberdeen trio as Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clash with Inverurie Locos beckons

Turriff United boss Kris Hunter hailed the impact of his three Aberdeen loanees as they gear up the Aberdeenshire Cup’s return.

Hunter’s side head to Harlaw Park to face Inverurie Locos tonight, with Luke Turner, Connor Power and Tyler Mykyta all in line to make their debuts.

The trio signed on loan from the Dons in September, with limited opportunities to play youth football at senior level this season.

Former Fraserburgh and Formartine manager Hunter has been impressed by the professionalism shown by all three as they look to make their mark at Turriff.

He said: “We’ve got to thank Aberdeen for giving us the opportunity to do it. They’re full-time players, training with Aberdeen and with us, and the way they go about training and games has been a massive lift.

“It shows the other players how they should be training. These are full-time boys who have come in and worked really hard and our boys are getting experience from that.

“We’ve taken in one or two guys in but the three guys from Aberdeen have made a massive difference.”

James Chalmers is the only doubt for Turriff tonight, with Hunter adding that his players are itching to get back on the field.

He added: “They’re doing it all for nothing just now, until the club can get some revenue in, and it just shows the kind of bunch we have got.

“It’s been a big miss for seven or eight months – it’s a big part of everyone’s lives. We’re a really young team and football is really important to them. They just want to get back on the park.”

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Meanwhile, Locos boss Andy Low has been impressed by how his players have responded to coming back after so long without football.

Low said: “It’s not been ideal for any team and I’m sure Turriff are saying the same thing. We just need to make the best of a bad situation.

“The boys have looked after themselves and when we’ve been together, the reception we have received has been very good.

“I’m hoping the guys take the reins off a little bit, as we certainly give them the platform to go and play. We just need to manage the squad as much as possible as players have not played as much football as they normally would.”

The only absentee for Low to contend with tonight is forward Nathan Meres, who is suspended.