Brew Toon and Turriff United’s Bowden thankful for support from community on and off field

Whether in business or in football, Cammy Bowden tries to deliver for the community.

The Turriff United captain, named the players’ player and fans’ player of the year in the annual club awards, continues to work round the clock as operations director of Peterhead brewery Brew Toon.

With pubs, clubs and restaurants closed during lockdown, more people have turned to home delivery and the overwhelming community response has meant a great deal to Bowden.

“To start with things were a bit odd,” said Bowden.

“Our main customers in the trade were bars and they had to shut overnight. We had to look at how we continue selling beer.

“Thankfully we keep really busy and have had a great response from the local community.

“People appreciate the good service we’re giving them and are coming back for more.

“I’m working hard and doing whatever days are required by demand.

“Because we’ve got a bar, we’ve had to put some staff on furlough, but we’re able to keep the production area going.

“We try to support local (companies) with our suppliers and purchasing ingredients, so it’s great to see that support we’ve had.”

While he continues to put caps on bottles in his business, Bowden’s season with Turriff was capped off by scooping two awards for the 2019-20 season.

It has been a challenging season at the Haughs, with Turriff’s policy of turning to youth seeing some teething problems.

They finished in 14th, eight points off bottom, with Bowden hoping for better things to come from his side.

He added: “I was chuffed with the awards – it’s nice to get a wee bit of recognition. The ones I got meant a bit extra as they’re from my team-mates and the fans.

“It’s been a very challenging season and probably the most disappointing season personally I have had.

“In the past, we’ve been up there challenging for honours but it’s been disappointing being on the end of some really heavy defeats.

“The club had to change their approach and a lot of good, experienced players moved on.

“We’ve got a lot of young lads – the majority of the team are in their teens or 20s.

“It will take a few seasons for Turriff, with the young squad, to gain the experience to challenge again.

“There are a lot of really good young players and it’s difficult for these boys coming in.

“I imagine it’s not fun for them on the end of some really tough defeats.”