Turriff players and staff sacrifice wages to keep playing

Turriff United boss Kris Hunter has hailed his players and backroom staff for agreeing to give up their wages and expenses for the time being.

Turra, like the rest of the Highland League, had been gearing up for the new season starting on October 17.

But with no crowds being able to attend and the start date for the campaign has been pushed back until November 28.

Turriff will continue to train and play friendlies, and Hunter said: “I need to thank all the backroom staff and players because we had a meeting this week and everyone has agreed to give up their wages and expenses and continue to train and play friendlies.

“There were two options, either hibernate again and try to save money, or keep training once a week and play friendlies, but that would have to be on the basis of no wages and no expenses.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for everyone that has agreed to do that. That’s our plan for the moment, it might change again if things get delayed further.

“But we’re going to try to continue and, with the agreement that has been reached, it shows the type of people we’ve got at the club.

“We’ve managed to improve the financial state of the club over the last couple of years and we can’t jeopardise that.

“You can’t keep spending money if there is nothing coming in, so we had to discuss it with the players.

“I’m delighted with their attitude and they’ve shown they want to play for Turriff for the right reasons and to help the club survive in these difficult times.”

Turriff have also signed teenagers Dylan Stuart, Kyle Buxton and Owen and Luke Kinsella on two-year contract extensions.

Hunter added: “They’re all local loons and I’m delighted with how they’re developing.

“It’s credit to the work that everyone in the youth set-up puts in that they are producing players that are coming into the first-team.