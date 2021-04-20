Turriff manager Dean Donaldson pleased to recruit goalkeeper David Dey

Manager Dean Donaldson is pleased to have increased the competition to be Turriff United’s first choice goalkeeper with the signing of David Dey.

The 23-year-old, who has spent the last seven years with Keith, has penned a three-year contract at the Haughs.

Dey will compete with club captain Fraser Hobday for a place between the posts next season.

Boss Donaldson said: “We’re delighted to get Davie in. Fraser is the main goalkeeper at Turriff at the moment just now and is also captain.

“But we only had a young goalkeeper as competition so it was important we got another goalkeeper in to provide competition.

We are delighted to announce that manager @DeanDonaldson10 completed the signing of his second addition to the squad over the weekend in the shape of goalkeeper @DavidDey97.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/y71DsmLloa — Turriff United Football Club (@TurriffUnitedFC) April 20, 2021

“I worked with Davie at Keith for three seasons and he never let us down and is still going to improve.

“For me he’s got everything you need to be a top goalkeeper.”

Donaldson was appointed as Turriff manager in January and as a result has yet to take charge of a game.

He is looking forward to returning to pre-season training to assess the players in the squad and identify where he needs to strengthen.

He added: ”The players that are here will get their chance and I’m looking forward to having training and seeing what we’ve got so we can strengthen in the areas we need to.

“We’re open to more business, but we haven’t managed to get the players in yet.

“We will try to strengthen, but I also need to see the players we’ve got because there’s no point in taking players in if we’ve already got good players in that position.”