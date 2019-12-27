Turriff boss Hunter wants two wins in a row

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter has challenged his players to make it two wins in a row.

Keith are the visitors to the Haughs tomorrow and face a Turra side buoyed by ending a seven-game winless run with last Saturday’s 4-2 win against Strathspey Thistle.

That was just Turriff’s third victory of the season, but Hunter is hoping for another against the Maroons.

He said: “We got a good result at Strathspey last week and we want to carry that into this game.

“That win was a long time coming for us and it definitely helps confidence.

“If we keep performing like that then we’ll start to win a lot more games and move up the table.

“It was good for everybody involved because the longer a winless run goes on it becomes a noose round the neck.

“But it meant so much to everyone – players, coaching staff and committee – because we’ve all been working hard.

“We’ve had some tough fixtures one after another, but over the next few weeks we’re looking to get some more points on board.

“Keith are on a good run and they have a lot of good experienced players in their team.

“Dean Donaldson has recruited well and Cammy Keith is always a threat. They’ve got more experience than us, but it’s a bit of a derby game and one we’re looking forward to.”

Elsewhere, Huntly travel to Rothes, while Buckie Thistle host Wick Academy at Victoria Park. Brora meet Nairn and Strathspey play Forres.

Clachnacuddin against Formartine United was postponed due to a fire at Grant Street Park.