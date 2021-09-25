Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Turriff boss Dean Donaldson looking to defeat former club Keith

By Callum Law
25/09/2021, 6:00 am
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson is returning to his former club Keith
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson says he’ll always have a soft spot for Keith – but hopes to leave Kynoch Park with three points.

United face the Maroons in the Breedon Highland League with Donaldson coming up against the club he served as a player for more than a decade and managed between January 2018 and October 2020.

Turriff are still searching for their first win of the season.

Donaldson said: “I’ve been encouraged by our performances. It’s not just about results it’s building a team that understands how we want to play.

“The more games we play I think the better we’ll get, it just takes time.

“I loved my time at Keith playing and managing, I’ve spent half my life at the club so I’ll always have a soft spot for them.

“As far as this game goes I’m Turriff manager and I’m looking to get a win.

“I haven’t got anything to prove and I haven’t got any hard feelings towards the club.

“People move on in football and that’s the way it is, but I’ve still got a lot of friends at Keith.”

Maroons looking for return to form

Keith have lost their last three games and manager Craig Ewen, who has secured midfielder Liam Strachan on loan from Formartine for the rest of the campaign, said: “We’re not creating enough chances at the moment and that’s something we need to do more.

“At times we’re getting into areas where we could do something and we’re maybe overplaying or taking too many touches.

“We maybe need to be a bit more direct at times.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is hoping they can beat Turriff

“But last week against Darvel, second half in particular, I thought they worked hard and played well against a very good side.

“I’m hoping we can start the game properly, see if we can take the game to Turriff and see where that takes us.”