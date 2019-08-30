Fraserburgh boss Cowie wary of Turriff backlash

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie says his league leaders will be wary of a Turriff United backlash tomorrow.

The Broch have won all five of their Highland League matches so far and head to the Haughs to take on Kris Hunter’s outfit.

Turra sit 11th on four points from the same amount of fixtures.

However, Cowie is wary the home side will want payback for the Broch’s 9-0 win towards the end of last term.

He said: “Regardless of Turriff’s league position or recent results, they’ll be firing and up for it especially after last year’s results.

“They’ll be keen to get at us and get their first big scalp. The guys are aware Turriff will react.

“We’re going there for a very difficult game and want to make sure we can keep our run going.”

Fraserburgh, who also face an Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final at Buckie on Wednesday, have staked an early claim for the title and Cowie is desperate for more wins.

He said: “We’re in a good place. The guys are putting everything into training and it’s making my job easy because motivating for games is easy.

“The boys want to be playing in big games at the right end of the table.”