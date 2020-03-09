Turriff United boss Kris Hunter hopes win is taste of things to come

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter hopes Saturday’s 2-0 win against Lossiemouth is the start of a strong end to the season.

Robert Ward and Angus Grant netted for the Haughs side as they moved up to 14th position.

Hunter said: “We played well and it was a good three points.

“I thought we thoroughly deserved the win as Lossie didn’t threaten us too much, apart from the last few minutes.

“We kept them out and created a few more chances ourselves. The boys did well.

“We have five games left and we want to win all five and pick up as many points as we can. Four of our five are at home so hopefully we can make the most of that.”

Meanwhile, Deveronvale boss Steve Dolan admitted his side paid the price for their gung-ho approach against Forres Mechanics.

He said: “There wasn’t much in the game and then we lost two goals in the space of two minutes.

“When we conceded the first one, we should have regrouped and tried to get through the next five or 10 minutes.

“Instead we wanted to charge forward and left ourselves exposed at the back. They punished us and the third goal before half-time pretty much finished the game.

“We were too eager to get back in the game.”

He added: “We were better in the second half and if we had got it to 3-2 it would have been interesting.”

Owen Paterson and Lee Fraser put Forres 2-0 ahead inside 21 minutes before Allan McPhee netted the third four minutes before the break.

Greg Buchan pulled one back for Vale in the second half.