Turriff boss feels Brora test will benefit his youth

Turriff United manager Kris Hunter believes his young players should relish taking on Brora Rangers.

Turra travel to Dudgeon Park tomorrow to take on the Cattachs, who are one of the sides expected to contend for the Highland League title.

United have a young squad but Hunter believes facing top opposition is good experience for his players.

He said: “Brora is always a tough test, but with the players they’ve taken in this summer it’s even tougher.

“They are one of the favourites to win the title and they’ve strengthened with the signing of Jordan MacRae and others.

“It will be a difficult test for us, but we’ll go up and try to frustrate them and hit them on the counter-attack with our pace.

“There are positives from last week (2-2 draw with Rothes). We saw a big difference in some of our young players from last season.

“They’re an enthusiastic bunch and games like this will only improve them and help them gain experience.

“The only way to gain experience is to play against sides like Brora.

“We went up there last season and played well (losing 4-3) so here’s hoping we can put in a good performance.”

United are also boosted by the signing of midfielder Liam Norris on a season-long loan from Fraserburgh.

Elsewhere, Huntly welcome Nairn County to Christie Park and Deveronvale make the trip to play Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park, where both teams are seeking their first league win of the season.

Buckie Thistle tackle Strathspey Thistle at Victoria Park and Rothes meet Forres Mechanics.