Tunnock’s victory sweet for Formartine United

Formartine United’s Craig McKeown was thrilled to take a scalp in the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

The Highland League outfit from Pitmedden performed admirably against League One Peterhead on Tuesday night in the second round of the Challenge Cup at Balmoor.

After a 0-0 draw, Paul Lawson’s team triumphed 7-6 on penalties and were yesterday drawn against Northern Ireland’s Glenavon in round three, which will take place on the weekend of September 7 and 8.

Centre-back McKeown marshalled Formartine’s defence well on Tuesday as they limited the Blue Toon to few chances.

He was proud of United’s display against higher-ranked opposition.

After winning two of their opening three Highland League games, McKeown is keen to turn in another strong showing against Deveronvale at North Lodge Park on Saturday.

The 34-year-old said: “We’re obviously concentrating on trying to win the Highland league. Maybe Tuesday’s performance can help because it is nice to put on a performance against a side who are in a higher league in Peterhead and are supposed to be a better side than us.

“But I felt we matched them and were unlucky not to win the game in 90 minutes.

“You always have to watch with them and we’re delighted to get through.

“I thought we nullified their main players, which was pleasing to do.

“If you keep Rory McAllister quiet, you’ve always got a chance.

“I’ve played against Rory a couple of times before and I know he’s a quality player.

“But I don’t recall them having many shots at goal, which is pleasing.

“It went to penalties – which is a lottery – but we’re fortunate to have Kevin Main in goal, who is always good for saving a penalty.

“Luckily enough for us he saved two on Tuesday and we’re delighted to get through.

“The competition is a nice wee break from the league and we’ll see how we get on in the next round.”

Formartine’s tie with Glenavon at North Lodge Park will bring back memories of 12 months ago, when they drew Coleraine away in round two.

McKeown said: “It was a lot of work for the club, but I think the players did enjoy Coleraine.

“It’s something different and some of us hadn’t played abroad before. We enjoyed it, even though it was a bit of a trek, and the fans that travelled enjoyed themselves as well.”

He added: “We’re not too fussed who we play because it’s a wee boost for the club being in this competition.

“Hopefully the third round tie can get the club some more exposure, but also be a good one for the fans.”