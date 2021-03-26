Triple contract boost for Inverurie Locos with Neil McLean, Neil Gauld and Andy Hunter all agreeing new deals

Inverurie Locos trio Neil McLean, Neil Gauld and Andy Hunter have all signed contract extensions.

Locos boss Andy Low is delighted the three players have all committed their future to the club for next season.

Low, commetning on McLean and Gauld’s new deals, said: “I am absolutely delighted these two lads have committed to the club for next season and hopefully beyond that. I have so much respect for their fantastic achievements to date.

“My focus is on improving the team for the future where Nacho and Gauldy will have their part to play on and off the park. Both players still play at a very high level with so much to offer and their experience is going to be important for the squad we are putting together now.

“I am sure the fans will be as delighted as we are to see them continue to play their football at Harlaw Park.”

They are joined in extending their stay at the club by striker Hunter.

Low said: “It’s great to get Andy signed up on a long term deal and I believe this will now give the player the platform to return to his best form with the club after a frustrating period.

“It was clear from recent discussions that we have had with Andy that he wants to play his football for Inverurie Locos, so I am delighted with the commitment he has shown to the club.

“He is at a great age now where he is maturing and should be reaching his peak years, and there is no doubt when Andy is playing at a high level, he is a top Highland League forward player that will contribute a lot to the team.”