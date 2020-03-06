Top four is target for Formartine United

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson hopes they can beat Rothes tomorrow to help their top-four charge.

The Pitmedden outfit travel to Mackessack Park sitting sixth in the table, six points behind the Speysiders in third.

After an indifferent run in November and December, United have returned to top form since the turn of the year, with Wednesday’s 3-0 success against Clachnacuddin an eighth win in nine outings in 2020.

Lawson believes a top-four finish could still be on and said: “Ideally we’d like to finish in the top four and that’s what we’re looking at, but we know it will be difficult to achieve.

“There are teams above us and we’d rather have the points on the board than be chasing them with games in hand as we are.

“So we need to keep churning out the results and keep this run going if we can, and see where that takes us.

“Of course, if we can get a result tomorrow it would help a bit and it would peg Rothes back slightly.

“But there are a number of teams ahead of us at the moment. We just want to take each game as it comes.

“The confidence of the boys is high which always helps, but we know it’s going to be very difficult against Rothes.”

Lawson is pleased with Formartine’s form, he just wishes it had been on show earlier in the season.

He added: “It does please me, it is also frustrating that our form earlier in the season has affected how our season has panned out.

“But we are playing well now and we have to get on with it. There’s nothing we can do about the past now.

“We want to keep rolling on and trying to win every game we have left and push on to next season.”