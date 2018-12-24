Title race ‘over’ for the Broch

Mark Cowie admits Fraserburgh are out of the Highland League title race after a 2-0 defeat to Brora Rangers.

Gavin Morrison and Martin Maclean scored at Dudgeon Park to leave the Broch five points behind leaders Cove having played two games more.

Bellslea boss Cowie said: “It wasn’t the result we were looking for but we can’t complain because Brora deserved it over the 90 minutes.

“They were better than us on the day, which happens, but we can’t have any complaints.

“We started really well and they scored against the run of play which knocked the stuffing out of us. From then on Brora took control and without carving us open too many times they definitely had the majority of the play.

“We are out of the title race now, we’ll concentrate on a top-four finish and see how far we can go. There’s a group of us taking points off each other which has helped Cove.”