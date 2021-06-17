Tim Findlay the latest Turriff player to pen contract extension

Goalkeeper Tim Findlay is the latest Turriff United player to sign a contract extension.

The 17-year-old custodian, who has made two appearances for the Haughs side, has penned a deal to keep him with United until the summer of 2023.

Findlay follows defenders Ethan Smith and Murray Esson in signing a new contract for the next two seasons.

New Turriff manager Dean Donaldson has also signed defender Rhys Clark as he prepares for the new season which starts next month.