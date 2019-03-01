Third still in sight for Fraserburgh despite lengthy injury list

Fraserburgh assistant manager James Duthie is hoping they can finish the season strongly, despite their lengthy injury list.

The Broch have six Highland League games left this term, the first of which is against Huntly at Bellslea tomorrow.

The Buchan are targeting a third place finish, but they will be missing 10 players tomorrow.

Duthie, Mark Cowie’s number two, said: “We only have six games left and have a chance of finishing third if we finish strong so that is what we’ve got to aim for.

“We’re taking it one game at a time and Huntly will be a tough game because they have got a good squad.

“They have beaten us in the Aberdeenshire Cup (2-1) and drawn with us in the league (2-2) this season and we need to be better than we were in those games.

“But we have Ryan Christie, Willie West, Marc Dickson, Paul Leask, Ryan Sargent, Cammy Buchan, Graham Johnston and Jamie Beagrie all missing and possibly a couple of others out as well.”

Huntly manager Martin Skinner said: “We drew 1-1 at home to Clach last weekend and we’re not playing particularly well at the moment, but we take some confidence from the results we’ve had against Fraserburgh this season.

“We’re trying to finish in the highest position we can and realistically that is seventh.

“If we could do that it would be Huntly’s highest finish in nine years.”