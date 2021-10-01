Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

The history of Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

By Callum Law
01/10/2021, 11:45 am
The Aberdeenshire Cup trophy
The Aberdeenshire Cup trophy

The Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup is a competition with a rich history.

Formartine United and Banks o’ Dee will contest the 125th final at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

In the history of the competition there have only been two periods where the cup hasn’t been played for – between 1915 and 1919 and 1939 and 1945 because of the two World Wars.

The start

The tournament began on Saturday December 3 1887 with 12 teams – Aberdeen, Albert, Balmoral, Our Boys, Granite City, Aberdeen Rangers, Caledonian, Black Diamond, Port Elphinstone, Aberdeen Rovers, Orion and Britannia – taking part.

Aberdeen were the inaugural Shire Cup winners, defeating Aberdeen Rangers 7-1 on March 24 1888 in the first final.

Aberdeen won the tournament again the following season and were given the first Aberdeenshire Cup trophy to keep which led to the current trophy being purchased.

Historic trophy

Having first been presented in 1890 it is the second oldest trophy in world football to still be awarded to tournament winners, behind only the Scottish Cup.

As well as having the names of the winning teams inscribed on the silverware the name of the winning captain also used to be etched on the cup.

This stopped following the 1952-53 competition with Buckie Thistle’s James Leask the last skipper to have his name engraved.

Granite City dominance in the early days

The first 16 Aberdeenshire Cups were won by Aberdeen (five), Orion (five) and Victoria United (six) before the trio merged in 1903 to form the Aberdeen FC we know today.

Since then the Dons have been the most successful side in the competition, lifting the silverware on 35 occasions, the last of which was in 2004.

But plenty of other sides have enjoyed success in the Aberdeenshire Cup.

Peterhead were the first club from outside the Granite City to win it in 1905-06 and have triumphed on 19 occasions.

Fraserburgh got their name on the silverware in 1910-11 and after winning the last two Aberdeenshire Cups have been victorious in the tournament 12 times.

Fraserburgh have won the Aberdeenshire Cup 12 times

Aberdeen University were the next new name on the cup in 1920-21 before Keith won the first of their eight Aberdeenshire Cups in 1935-36.

Buckie Thistle – 13-time winners – got off the mark the following season.

Deveronvale, champions on eight occasions, won their first in 1947-48. Huntly were the next new club to achieve success in 1960-61 and have repeated the feat a further six times.

Cove Rangers won the first of their three Aberdeenshire Cups in 2001-02 and Formartine was the last new name on the cup after their first success in 2013.

In this season’s final the North Lodge Park side will hope to add their name to the roll of honour for the third time.

Meanwhile, Banks o’ Dee are aiming to win the Aberdeenshire Cup for the first time.