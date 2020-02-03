Fraserburgh falter in Highland League title chase

Fraserburgh stalwart Willie West admitted his side only had themselves to blame after losing ground to Highland League leaders Brora Rangers.

The Broch were forced to settle for a point in an action-packed 2-2 draw at Huntly.

Kai Ross put the Christie Park side in front before West restored parity for the visitors.

Nathan Meres put Huntly back on top four minutes into the second half before Garry Harris earned Fraserburgh a point.

Harris had a late chance to win the match but was denied by a fine save from Huntly goalkeeper John Farquhar.

The result leaves Fraserburgh 11 points behind Brora but with two games in hand.

West said: “We were really gutted after the game as we have been playing so well.

“Huntly played really well and worked very hard. They deserved something from the game.

“Brora look a bit unstoppable at the moment and if they continue this run of form then they deserve to win the title.

“It is their title to lose now.

“There are still plenty of games left to go but it is going to be very difficult to stop them.”

Huntly were forced to play the final 32 minutes with only 10 men after Alexander Thoirs was sent off for a challenge on Paul Young, while Black and Golds boss Martin Skinner also saw red. Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell was sent off in injury time.

Huntly assistant Ricky Cheyne was proud of the way his side held out to earn a share of the spoils.

He said: “It was a very competitive game against a team competing for the title. We have got to be happy with a draw.”