Fraserburgh book spot in Aberdeenshire Shield final

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hailed his players for reaching their second cup final of the season.

The Broch beat Formartine United 2-1 at Bellslea to reach the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The Buchan side lifted the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup earlier in the campaign and have the chance to do the double as they did in the 2015-16 season when they play Inverurie Locos in the final.

Gaffer Cowie said: “I think over the piece we deserved to go through. We dominated the first half and should have been more comfortable than 2-0.

“We started the second half well and could’ve got a couple of goals on the break, but we weren’t ruthless.

“Then Formartine score with a great finish and it changes the complexion of the game.

“We naturally start dropping deeper and they throw players forward, but we managed the game pretty well.

“It’s our second final of the season and we’re delighted – the players have earned it.

“They’ve put in a shift in every game and it’s a credit to them that they’ve reached another final.”

Broch keeper Paul Leask made an important early save when Graeme Rodger was through on goal, but the hosts went ahead on 12 minutes.

Ryan Cowie’s cross from the left found Sean BUTCHER free at the back post and he finished from six yards.

It was 2-0 on the half hour when Butcher crossed from the right and Paul CAMPBELL headed home.

Campbell was denied by Formartine goalie Kevin Main at close quarters before the break.

In the second half Campbell and Butcher both tested Main before the holders United pulled a goal back in the 64th minute with sub Kieran LAWRENCE blasting a shot from 25 yards into the right corner of the net.

The visitors had plenty of late pressure, but Fraserburgh held out to reach the final.

Formartine player-manager Paul Lawson said: “We’re disappointed and it’s never nice to lose a semi-final.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb in the second half.

“We were better after half-time and pushed a bit, our first half performance killed it for us.

“We know the sort of game we get against Fraserburgh. We lost too many second balls and as a result they put us under pressure.

“We’re hurting, but our performance overall wasn’t good enough and we didn’t merit going through.”