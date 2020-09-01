Teen in but Keith boss Dean Donaldson still wants experience for Highland League season

Keith boss Dean Donaldson is hoping to add some experience to his squad following the addition of Lee Scott.

The Maroons have signed the 19-year-old on a two-year contract following his exit from Elgin City.

Kynoch Park gaffer Donaldson is pleased with the addition but hopes he can bring another experienced head to the club to help his young players when the new season starts in October.

He said: “We’ve got quite a few young boys coming to train with us.

“But I’m still looking for another experienced player to come in and help them because we’ve got quite a young squad.”

Scott impressed Donaldson during a loan spell with Keith last season and as soon the opportunity came up to bring him back to the Maroons on a permanent basis, he was eager to make it happen.

Donaldson added: “Lee is someone who can play in a number of positions, right-back, centre midfielder or right midfield.

“He’s young and he’s still got a bit to learn and he’s keen to learn his trade.

“But as soon as I saw he was available I was keen to get him having had him here last season, because I know he is only going to improve.

“He was in and out of the team last season and he knows he’s still got a bit to learn.

“But he’s a strong guy with a lot of athleticism and talent, so it’s just about getting him to play in the style we want him to.”