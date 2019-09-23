Stroll in the park for Buckie Thistle gaffer

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart felt his side’s first half display was their best performance of the season as they brushed aside Civil Service Strollers.

The Jags won the Scottish Cup first round tie at Victoria Park 4-1. Hamish Munro, Andy MacAskill and Kevin Fraser had them 3-0 up at the break.

The Lowland League side responded with Cammy Muirhead’s penalty, but Craig Cowie put the result beyond doubt with Buckie’s fourth.

Stewart said: “The first half was as good as we’ve played all season – we were absolutely brilliant.

“In the second half they came into the game and pressed us. We were taking too many touches and got caught a little bit.

“They got a penalty, which I’m not sure was a penalty. After that they had a chance of coming back into it at 3-1, but we killed the game with the fourth.

“The second half wasn’t as good as the first, but when you’ve played so well in the first half to be 3-0 up you expect it to drop off a bit.

“The boys still deserve credit second half because they ground it out. Civil Service threw everything at us and we managed to see it off.

“I’m delighted at the performance and result.”