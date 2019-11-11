Stewart promises changes to Buckie team after side flop at Brora

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart says the Jags’ next game cannot come quickly enough following Saturday’s thrashing by Brora Rangers.

The Jags were swept aside 7-0 at Dudgeon Park, leaving them three points behind leading sides Brora and Inverurie Locos.

Buckie will aim to get the result out of their system quickly when their focus turns to Wednesday’s Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final against Formartine United at Victoria Park.

Although Stewart still has a lengthy absentee list, which includes Sam Morrison, Ceiran McLean, John McLeod and Daniel Bell, the Jags boss has vowed to ring the changes for the visit of Paul Lawson’s men.

Stewart said: “I will probably be making as many changes as I can make, because I don’t think anyone deserves to keep their place after that.

“It’s good for the boys that are on the bench and not in the squad because they will be expecting to play now, and rightly so.

“We want to win the game on Wednesday, but I don’t think anyone got pass marks in our team on Saturday. Anyone that plays will be lucky.”

Jordan MacRae, Ally Macdonald, Gavin Morrison, Colin Williamson, Andrew MacRae, Tom Kelly and Steven Mackay scored, with the Jags having Jay Cheyne sent off in the second half.

Stewart added: “It’s one game. If we lose 1-0 it’s the same three points, although the goal difference is not great.

“We will get people making a big deal about it, but I was quite calm with the boys after the game.

“I said if we lost here 2-1 it would have been a tight game, and left with a bit of confidence.

“It’s the manner of the defeat which is the worrying thing, but I will sort that out.”