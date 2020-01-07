Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart in changes warning after loss to Formartine United

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart has warned he may make changes to his squad.

The Jags’ 2-1 defeat to Formartine United on Saturday was their fourth in their last five Highland League fixtures.

Although the Victoria Park outfit are fifth in the Highland League, Stewart wants to aim higher.

And if his squad aren’t up to the task he’s prepared to make changes and look for new additions.

Stewart said: “We’re a bit up and down just now and we might have to make some changes.

“I’ve said that to the boys because the first half wasn’t good enough on Saturday. There was no energy or impetus.

“I’m annoyed with that and in the second half they wanted it a bit more than us.

“You always think about potential changes you could make because defeats like Saturday aren’t good enough for Buckie or for me.

“We’ve made changes in the past so some boys might move out and some might move in.

“That’s the way football is and if players aren’t at the level I’m wanting – which is at the top of the league – they’ll move out.”

Stewart hopes a groin injury sustained by striker Steven Ross on Saturday isn’t too serious.