Steve Dolan knows Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup is silverware chance for Deveronvale, despite hasty preparations

Deveronvale boss Steve Dolan admits his side could be going into tonight’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clash with Dyce Juniors at Princess Royal Park undercooked.

The first round tie comes nearly two weeks before the start of the long-delayed Highland League season, with the dates for the opening Shire Cup ties only announced last week.

However, Dolan says the opportunity cup competitions present to clubs like the Vale to win silverware hasn’t been forgotten in the race to be ready.

Dolan said: “This cup gives us an opportunity

“We’re still at the preparation stage and probably a week behind where we think we should be.

“We were geared up for the start of the league in October and then, when it got shelved until November, we cut back training until we got the ahead. Then, within a week of that, the cup game was announced for us.”

Dolan says the Vale have picked up a couple of injuries due to the stop-start nature of their Covid-19 interrupted preparations, while he is still looking to bring in more bodies to add to the squad or 15 or 16 he currently has available.

On the challenge presented by competition debutants Dyce, Dolan said: “They’re probably ahead of us preparations-wise.

“The Juniors used their initiative and the top teams, Dyce, Hermes, Bridge of Don, played a mini-league right through.

“They’ve also signed Nick Gray, Sam Robertson, Jordan Leyden, good Highland League players. We tried signing one or two of them, but they went to the Juniors for other reasons.

“We’re under no illusions how tough it’s going to be. They beat Formartine in a friendly last week, so they’ll be up to speed.

“I back my own team though – we’re capable of beating anybody on our day.”