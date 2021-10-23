Stenhousemuir beat Highland League Huntly in the Scottish Cup

Huntly were defeated by 4-1 by Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup second round tie at at Ochilview.

The Breedon Highland League side held their own for long spells against the League Two outfit but they were eventually worn down by the Warriors.

Adam Brown put the hosts ahead after half an hour but Jack MacIver’s equaliser in the dying embers of the first half gave the Black and Golds hope.

Thomas Orr restored Stenny’s lead early in the second period and two goals in three minutes from Ross Lyon and Brown booked Stenhousemuir’s place in the third round.

Warriors start well

Huntly had to survive an early scare with Adam Brown’s free-kick leading to a second minute scramble inside the box, but after three shots were blocked the Black and Golds cleared the danger.

Having weathered that early storm the visitors got forward themselves with Gavin Elphinstone breaking down the right and cutting the ball back for Joel MacBeath, but his slack touch allowed the Warriors to clear.

In the 12th minute Elphinstone was again a threat with his cross headed over by MacBeath at the front post.

But Stenny were still a threat with Thomas Orr getting the better of Logan Johnstone and racing into the box.

The striker’s cutback picked out Euan O’Reilly, but Alexander Thoirs made a terrific goal-saving block.

Although the home side were slick in possession, Huntly held their shape well in the opening quarter, and when they got up the pitch they looked dangerous.

In the 27th minute it was only a fine save by Stenny goalkeeper David Wilson that stopped MacBeath opening the scoring after Greg Buchan curled in a cross from the left.

Wilson parried MacBeath’s header but Huntly were unable to force the rebound home and on 30 minutes they were made to pay for their miss.

O’Reilly danced down the left flank and eventually set up Brown inside the box and his low strike was deflected beyond goalkeeper Euan Storrier.

Just after the opener Huntly were given a let off with Orr breaking clear but tugging his low shot from the right side of the area just beyond the far post.

Stenhousemuir 1-1 Huntly

44:46 Goal, Jack MacIver — Huntly Football Club (@huntlyfc) October 23, 2021

Before half-time the Black and Golds lost Michael Dangana to injury with Caiden Imbert-Thomas coming on in his place.

But right on the break Huntly equalised with MacIver pouncing on a poor pass out from Wilson to finish from 25 yards with the goalkeeper unable to get back into his goal in time to save.

Hosts retake the lead

However Huntly were only level for three minutes with Stenhousemuir retaking the lead through Orr from close range after Ross Forbes’ corner was headed down to the back post.

After going back in front Stenny had a spell where they kept Huntly penned in, but they didn’t carve out much in the way of clear-cut opportunities.

Although Forbes’ deliveries were always dangerous and from one Orr wriggled free again, but goalkeeper Storrier blocked well with his foot.

But midway through the second half the Warriors booked their place in the third round.

Brown’s cross from the right found Orr in the six-yard box and although Thoirs blocked his effort the ball broke out to Lyon and from 25 yards he curled a right-foot shot into the top right corner.

On 70 minutes the result was put beyond any doubt with Brown finding space 20 yards out and drilling a lot shot into the net.

Huntly kept battling until the end with Storrier making stops from O’Reilly and Orr to keep the score at 4-1.