Smith says Formartine United can’t feel sorry for themselves

Stuart Smith insists Formartine United can’t feel sorry for themselves as they look for an upturn in form.

The Pitmedden side take on Deveronvale at Princess Royal Park tomorrow having lost four of their last 10 fixtures.

For a side with aspirations of challenging for the Highland League and winning cup competitions it’s been a disappointing run of form.

Experienced left-back Smith believes things will change for the North Lodge Park outfit.

He said: “There’s not a team or a player in football at any level that won’t have gone through a bad spell.

“All the lads have experienced it either at Formartine or at other clubs.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourselves and you need to keep believing and working hard.

“We’re going through a sticky spell just now, but once we start winning games we’ll probably get more luck as well.

“There’s always pressure on us at Formartine because we expect to win the majority of the games we play, if not all our games.

“So regardless of the situation we have pressure on us, so I wouldn’t say there is any added pressure on is mow because of recent results.

“As players we just need to start putting them right by winning games.”

United are eighth in the Highland League, with Deveronvale a place lower, and Smith added: “I think it will be a hard game. We got a tough game from Deveronvale in the Aberdeenshire Shield.

“We ended up winning 4-1, but that didn’t really tell the story because they were leading for quite a while and played well.”