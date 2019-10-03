EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Anderson looking forward rather than into the past

Formartine United captain Stuart Anderson wants to get his hands back on the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

But as the Pitmedden outfit prepare to face Fraserburgh tomorrow the skipper insists former glories don’t matter.

The North Lodge Park side claimed the cup in 2017, beating Cove 1-0 in the final.

Over the past two seasons United have also won the Highland League Cup and Aberdeenshire Shield.

But skipper Anderson says their good cup record won’t count for anything in tomorrow’s Balmoral Stadium showpiece.

The midfielder said: “It was a good memory winning this cup, but that’s in the past now.

“It’s maybe something we can look back on another time. But right now all my focus is on this game.

“What you’ve done in the past counts for nothing in this final.

“That’s what the mentality will be at most clubs. Looking back Fraserburgh have won this competition more than Formartine.

“But they won’t be thinking about that and we’re not thinking about what we’ve done in the past.

“I think it’s all about on the day. Both teams will go for it and whoever performs best in both boxes will win the game.

“That’s how football goes. You can have all the players, but generally in football it’s what happens in both boxes that decides the game.”

Anderson believes Fraserburgh are the best team Formartine have played this term, after the Broch won 2-1 at North Lodge Park in August.

He reckons United will have to be at their best tomorrow and added: “They’re not just a team of one to 11, they’ve got a squad of quality players and that shows with the start they’ve made to the season.

“We’ve played them once already and they’re the best team we’ve played this season.

“So we’ll need to be at our best in this game to come out on top.

“It’s the first time in a few years where we’ve probably had a squad where anyone can play and it won’t weaken the team.

“It’s good because to be successful you’re going to play 40 plus games every season.

“That’s a lot and you need a good squad to be able to cope.”