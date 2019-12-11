Skinner up for Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final as Huntly take on Inverurie

Huntly manager Martin Skinner believes tonight’s Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final with Inverurie Locos is the biggest game of their season.

This evening’s fixture gives the Black and Golds the chance to reach a first cup final since the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup showpiece in September 2008.

Many of Skinner’s squad have never played in a final and he hopes that will inspire them to defeat Locos and set up a clash with Fraserburgh or Formartine United.

Huntly lost 6-0 to Brora Rangers in the quarter-final of the Highland League Cup on Saturday and Skinner said: “This is now the biggest game of our season and it’s great to be involved in.

“Hopefully the pitch is playable and if this doesn’t make your players raise their game I don’t know what will.

“Apart from maybe David Booth I’m not sure if any of our squad have been in a final before.

“Maybe that will work in our favour to an extent if they are young boys who are hungry to get there.

“They know they need to cut out some of the mistakes that have been made.

“When there’s a lot at stake you can’t afford many mistakes.”