Huntly’s Skinner relishes Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final against Inverurie

Huntly boss Martin Skinner hailed his side after they edged into the semi-final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

The Black and Golds beat Turriff United 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarter-final at Christie Park.

Huntly will be at home to Inverurie Locos in the last four.

Skinner said: “It wasn’t the best of games, but I thought we were the better team and did have more chances.

“I think in the first half we had 18 attempts on goal.

“We should be putting more of them away so it was our own fault it went to penalties.

“But credit to the lads there’s no special way to get into a semi-final, as long as you get there that’s the important thing.

“For a club of our size and what we’ve gone through in the last couple of seasons it’s important we get to games like this.

“It’s important for the young lads to experience it and improve. We’ve got a semi-final at home and it’s a derby game against Inverurie so it’s something to look forward to.”

Turriff started brightly with former Huntly striker Matthew McDonald hitting the left post with an angled effort in the ninth minute.

At the other Kai Ross raced through and set-up Ashley Ballam, but Fraser Hobday in the Turra goal made a stunning save.

Ballam, Glenn Murison, Nathan Meres and Declan Milne also tested Hobday before Turra took the lead on the half hour.

Huntly goalie Euan Storrier came out of his box to deal with a long ball, but his clearing header was straight to Rory BROWN who found the empty net from 35 yards.

The Black and Golds levelled shortly before half-time when Logan JOHNSTONE finished from Ross’s low corner.

After the break there were less clear-cut chances, but Storrier made stunning save late on to deny Angus Grant and force penalties.

In the shoot-out Huntly skipper Ross Still had his effort saved, but Turriff’s Angus Grant and captain Cammy Bowden shot over the bar which meant conversions from Ross, Paul Esslemont, Ballam and Chris Hay put the hosts through.

Turra assistant manager Graeme Mathieson said: “Nobody likes losing on penalties, but I was more interested in how well we competed in the 90 minutes in what as a good cup tie.”

Meanwhile, Huntly are believed to be closing in on signing midfieler Liam MacDonald permanently from Peterhead, he has been on loan at Christie Park since the start of the season. In the Highland League Cup, Keith beat Lossiemouth 3-2 after extra-time.