Six of today’s Highland League clashes have now been called off

Five of today’s Highland League clashes have now been postponed due to inclement weather, with one off due to Covid-related issues.

The games hit by the weather are Strathspey Thistle v Rothes, Clachnacuddin v Turriff United, Fraserburgh v Fort William, Formartine United v Lossiemouth and Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos.

Clachnacuddin’s Grant Street Park, Buckie’s Victoria Park, Formartine’s North Lodge Park and Fraserburgh’s Bellslea are waterlogged, while Seafield Park, home of Strathspey, is under snow.

The postponements mean Fort William, Strathspey and Clach must wait even longer for post-Covid shutdown competitive action after their opening fixtures were also postponed.

Fort had been due to host the Strathy Jags last weekend before the game was called off at the eleventh hour.

Today’s meeting between Keith and Nairn County had already been called off as several Wee County players continue to self-isolate following a positive Covid test at the club.

Clach had been set to play Nairn on opening day, so both of those sides will also be left waiting for their first matches of the season.