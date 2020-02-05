Silverware the target for Glenn Murison after signing new Huntly contract

Glenn Murison is dreaming of winning trophies with Huntly after an Australian adventure.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, has signed a new contract to keep him with the Black and Golds until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old’s dream is to help his hometown club win

silverware in the seasons ahead.

But for the moment Murison, pictured, is also gearing up for a change of scenery, as he prepares to jet out to Australia this month to join Shepparton South FC for seven months.

Murison will turn out for the club in the North Eastern Soccer League after being recommended by former Huntly team-mate Gary McGowan.

He said: “Shepperton South is who Michael Ewen and Gary McGowan played for.

“Gary’s friend is the manager of the team and the manager got in touch with Gary and asked if there was anybody he would recommend that might be willing to go over.

“Gary recommended me and once I spoke to the manager it was something I was keen to do, to go and get a bit of experience elsewhere and experience the Australian lifestyle.

“It will be a great experience for me and then I’ll be coming back to Huntly. I’ve spoken to other people who have gone there and loved it so I want to give it a go.

“I’ll be working over there and playing Shepperton and it will be good to experience a different lifestyle. The level is supposed to be similar to the Highland League so it will be a good standard.

“When our boys are off over the summer I’ll still be playing so when I come back to Huntly I’ll be fit and raring to go. I’m grateful to Huntly for allowing me to explore this opportunity.”

Despite interest from other Highland League sides, Murison has committed himself to Huntly and hopes to follow in the footsteps of club legends like Russell Guild and Martin Stewart who won trophies with their hometown team.

Murison added: “Guys like Russell Guild and Martin Stewart have proved themselves and won trophies with the club.

“If you speak about these guys around Huntly or in the Highland League, everyone knows them because they served Huntly well and they won trophies.

“Those two had testimonials and were club legends and this contract takes me to a testimonial and that would be a great honour. I want to win trophies with the club and hopefully we can build up to that.

“When you do hear of interest it makes you think, but I’m really happy at Huntly and I want us to push on. We haven’t had that consistency in recent years and as players it takes time for the team to gel when seven or eight players are coming in every year.

“Hopefully we can keep this group together and add a couple of players and we can be pushing higher up the league and challenging for cups, but we’ll wait and see.”