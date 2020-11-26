Silverware ambitions for Keith as Highland League campaign looms

Ryan Robertson reckons Keith are capable of hitting new heights under manager Andy Roddie.

The former Aberdeen midfielder was announced as the new Maroons boss earlier this month ahead of the start of the Highland League season.

Both Roddie and chairman Andy Troup have spoken of their ambitions for the Kynoch Park club, with aspirations of having them challenging for silverware once again.

Robertson, brother of ex-Don and current Rotherham defender Clark, believes the current squad is fulfilling those ambitions.

He said: “We’ve been progressing pretty steadily over the last two or three seasons and I don’t see why the squad can’t go on and better what we have done.

“We’re definitely getting closer to the top teams. We always give them a game. We pick up the odd result here and there, like beating Formartine last season.

“It’s more about having the belief that we can beat these teams, where in seasons gone by there was maybe a bit more of a fear factor.

“Building on last season, there’s more of a feeling that we’re capable of going to those clubs and getting a result.

“The ambitions they (Roddie and Troup) have are matched by the squad. We’re all ambitious to play at the highest level we can.”

Keith start the season away to Inverurie Locos on Saturday, which will be Roddie and assistant Tommy Wilson’s first game in charge.

It has been an “unusual” pre-season for Robertson, with the previous manager Dean Donaldson resigning last month citing family commitments.

Robertson added: “There’s a buzz about the players with the new management team in place. Everyone seems really positive and the squad is raring to go.”