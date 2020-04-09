‘Significant disappointment’ for Highland League over SPFL’s plan to axe play-offs

Highland League chiefs have said there is “significant disappointment” over SPFL proposals to scrap the pyramid play-offs.

Having been crowned Highland champions early due to the coronavirus outbreak, it had been hoped Brora Rangers would still get the chance to fight for a place in League Two next term.

However, in its own response to the pandemic, the SPFL has asked all 42 of its clubs to vote on ending the Championship, League One and League Two seasons now, with points per game determining final standings, as well as cancelling all end of season play-offs.

In response, the Highland League said: “The Highland League’s continued and acknowledged contribution to the development of the Scottish Football Pyramid would appear to be set aside in the search for a solution to the conundrums facing the SPFL. This is disappointing.

“When the Highland League unanimously declared Brora Rangers the 2019-20 Highland League Champions, it also decided to offer continued support for the champion club to be given the opportunity to progress up the Pyramid. The proposal to deny Brora Rangers that opportunity for progression is disappointing and, doubtless, there will be similar feelings among members of the Lowland League.

“Notwithstanding the recommended cancellation of play-offs, the Highland League does acknowledge that the SPFL proposal carries a reference to some form of restructuring for season 2020-21. That might offer the Champion club of both Highland and Lowland Leagues some comfort and a route for progression.

“Be it some form of play-off or some form of restructuring which allows for a small increase in SPFL membership, the credibility of the Scottish Football Pyramid can but be enhanced by some imaginative decision-making and the Highland League stands ready to take part in that process.”