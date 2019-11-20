Huntly and Turriff vye for Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final boost

Both Huntly and Turriff United are hoping for a boost to their season by reaching the Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final.

The pair meet at Christie Park in the quarter-final tonight with a home tie against Inverurie Locos in the last four on the line.

The Black and Golds – who have allowed midfielder Neale Davidson and defender Cory Ritchie to join Junior side Stoneywood Parkvale permanently after both were sent on loan – are 12th in the Highland League.

Turra are two places below so making it to a semi-final would be a major plus for both.

Huntly manager Martin Skinner said: “In cup games you always want a home draw if you can get it.

“We’re in the quarter-final and if we could get through we’d be at home again.

“The boys would love a crack at that but we’ll take it one game at a time.

“Hopefully we can sneak through tonight and have a home semi-final.

“But first of all we have to get the better of Turriff.”

The sides met a fortnight ago on league business with Huntly triumphing 3-1.

Skinner added: “There wasn’t too much in the game for long periods a couple of weeks ago.

“I think they’ll mix things up a bit from that game and adjust their gameplan.

“They saw how we played and we saw how they played and I expect a tough game as a result.”

Turriff are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of a 7-0 thrashing at home to Brora Rangers on Saturday.

Assistant manager Graeme Mathieson, who is No 2 to Kris Hunter, believes they will learn from their mistakes.

Mathieson said: “It’s a great incentive to get the club into a semi-final. If you can reach that stage anything can happen and it gives you a different focus to the league.

“The way things are just now the lads are putting themselves under pressure because they feel they’re not doing well enough.

“As a coaching team we’re not putting them under any pressure.

“We want them to learn and try to improve.

“Losing 7-0 is hard to take in any game and with the young lads they do tend to feel the pain a bit more than more experienced players.

“There were some harsh lessons learned on Saturday and they need to try to cut out those mistakes. We’re hoping for an improvement tonight.”