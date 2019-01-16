Aberdeenshire Shield final to be dedicated to late secretary Brian

The Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) have dedicated this year’s Shield final to former secretary Brian Christie.

Formartine United will play Banks o’ Dee at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday January 30 in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

The ADFA’s former secretary, Brian sadly passed away last month after a short illness and the association he served for 12 years have decided to dedicate the final to his memory.

Willie Young, who has taken on the role of secretary until the end of the season, believes dedicating the final to Brian is a fitting tribute.

He said: “At the management committee meeting they said Brian was a force in football in the north-east from playing to refereeing to being involved in the adminstration.

“It’s great that the association have seen fit to dedicate the final to Brian.

“What we are hoping for is that people who remember Brian from playing, refereeing or his adminstration days will come along to the final to pay tribute to Brian as an individual and someone who was involved in football all his life.

“This a final that is dedicated to the memory of Brian Christie.”