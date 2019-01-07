Sheran’s praise for Brown after attacker’s goal in 1-0 win over Turriff United

Cove Rangers boss John Sheran praised Jordon Brown’s contribution after the attacker’s third goal in two games sealed a 1-0 win against Turriff.

Brown converted a Daniel Park cross in the first half at the Haughs to keep the Granite City team five points clear of Fraserburgh at the Highland League summit with a couple of games in hand.

Sheran, whose side came under a bit of pressure from Kris Hunter’s Turra after the break, said: “It was a really good goal, a good move and cross from Parky, and Jordon stuck it away.

“There were a couple of other ones we should have tucked away before that, which would’ve made it slightly easier.

“If you don’t take the chances you’re always open, but we dug in.”

The boss thinks summer signing Brown – formerly of Aberdeen and Peterhead – has proved his value to the Cove squad so far this term, alongside his fellow additions.

He has been another source of goals alongside talisman Mitch Megginson and others.

And the gaffer hinted he is looking to add even more to a team who have notched 61 times in 20 league matches, conceding just seven.

Cove’s ambition this term is again to reach the Scottish leagues after a play-off final loss to Cowdenbeath last summer.

On Brown, Sheran said: “His overall contribution was very good on Saturday.

“He was first class.

“(Brown and midfielder Blair Yule) have given us more people scoring goals.

“Jordon’s come in with a few, (winger) Jordan MacRae’s got a couple.

“They’ve definitely added a bit more depth, which we needed to do. But we’ll be looking to bring one or two boys in the next couple of weeks.”

Sheran was complimentary about Turriff, who his side had defeated 3-0 at the Balmoral Stadium in August.

The scoreline was reduced and he admitted Cove had faced a “battle” to emerge with a win from a gruelling second 45 minutes.

Sheran, who will now prepare his side for a first visit of Inverurie Locos to the Balmoral next weekend, said: “We played really well in the first half and possibly should have been further ahead at half-time.

“Turriff came out in the second half and had a go at us and it was right good ding dong battle.

“We hit the post a couple of times and the keeper made two good saves.

“Overally, it’s a hard place to come and we’re happy to take a 1-0 (win).

“They had a bit more experience back playing with Davie Ross and Mikey Ewen.

“That makes a difference. I thought they played really well.”