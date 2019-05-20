Boss Sheran: I’ll take time to decide future – but Cove can get stronger

Cove Rangers co-manager John Sheran was thrilled to see his side gain promotion, but he doesn’t yet know if he will lead the club in League Two.

Sheran, pictured, suffered a heart attack on April 21, but he was at Shielfield Park on Saturday to see the Highland League champions win the pyramid play-off final.

Cove triumphed 3-0 on Saturday and 7-0 on aggregate against Berwick Rangers.

Sheran was delighted to see Cove achieve their long held ambition of becoming an SPFL club, but he’s unsure of whether he will be in the Balmoral Stadium dugout next term.

He said: “I had to get clearance of the doctors on Thursday to go to this game. But when they are playing as well as that you don’t need to get too excited.

“I’m really lucky to get a second chance and to see this happen is an emotional thing for everybody connected with the club.

“To have my family here and the players’ families and the coaches’ families here is just a great thing for everyone.

“I’ve got to think about my health and the future and do what’s right for the club, me and my family.

“I’ll take some time to decide on that because I’m going to enjoy this moment as it’s been a long time coming.”

In Sheran’s absence, joint-boss Graeme Mathieson and coach Roy McBain were in charge of Cove.

Sheran praised them and the players for the standards they set, conceding just one goal in four play-off games against East Kilbride and Berwick.

Cove have also made history by becoming the first Highland League side to win promotion through the pyramid play-offs

Sheran added: “It’s taken a long time to reach this point, but we’re there now.

“It was two brilliant performances against Berwick to do it and before that two fantastic performances against East Kilbride, so for that the boys deserve a huge amount of credit.

“We’ve all worked really closely for the last few years and everyone knows how we work.

“The players have set standards which they’ve maintained over the last few years.

“They’ve made history as the first Highland League team to play their way into the Scottish leagues.

“To do it in these two games with Berwick without losing a goal was brilliant.”

Sheran had sympathy for Berwick after their 68-year stay in the Scottish leagues was brought to an end. But now he’s hoping Cove can make an impact in League Two next term after striving for so many years to get there.

He said: “It’s always hard for a team when they drop out of the league, but that’s football. We’ve made it known before that we think team 42 should drop out of the league and other teams should have the chance to progress.

“We’re a progressive club and we’ve got the chance now to show that at another level.

“I think we can achieve a lot because we have a lot of good young players across the team.

“But it’s up to them to show they can do it every single week because sometimes in the Highland League you can have easier week.

“The test now is can they do that over the course of a season in League Two.

“Over the last two years we’ve played in League Cups and done well against league sides in the Scottish Cup.

“There’s no reason why we can’t do well, but it’s up to us to set a standard and maintain it.”