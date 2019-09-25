SFA notice of complaint for Inverurie’s Watson

Inverurie Locos defender Eric Watson has been handed a notice of complaint from the SFA following their Scottish Cup tie with Wick Academy.

The Railwaymen beat the Scorries 3-2 at Harlaw Park in round one on Saturday.

But highlights of the match shared on social media appeared to show Watson headbutting Wick striker Davie Allan. Last night the SFA issued a notice of complaint to Watson over an alleged breach of disciplinary rule 200.

A fast track hearing will take place tomorrow.

Rule 200 states: “Where any one of the sending off offences of serious foul play, violent conduct, or spitting at an opponent or any other person is committed by a player at a match but that sending off offence was not seen by any of the match officials at the time that it was committed.”

If Watson is found to have breached rule 200 he would receive the mandatory suspension for the sending off offence, which be would be a two-match ban.

Inverurie manager Neil Cooper said: “It was something that happened during the game and at the time neither myself or any of my coaching staff or playres were aware it had happened.

“Since then it has come to light and I’ve watched the footage of the incident.

“I’ve spoken to Eric and he said he regrets what happened and has apologised for it. Discipline is important to me and the club.”