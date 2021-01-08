Scottish Cup ties involving north-east sides postponed due to weather

Several of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup involving north sides are under threat due to the winter weather – with the repeatedly postponed first round tie between Camelon and Brora, and second round clashes between Dumbarton and Huntly, and Keith and Clyde, already postponed.

Tomorrow’s Camelon v Brora game was the sixth scheduling of the fixture.

Tournament organisers have announced more pitch inspections are planned today ahead of these second round matches: Formartine United v Annan Athletic and Nairn County v Montrose, while Victoria Park will be subject to an inspection tomorrow to see whether Buckie Thistle against Inverness can go ahead.

The fate of Elgin City v Ayr United and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee will also be decided tomorrow.

Keith and Huntly will now contest their ties at Broadwood and The Rock, respectively, on Tuesday, while Camelon and Brora will try again on Monday evening at Westfield Park.

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing across the country overnight, with the north-east already seeing snowfall today.