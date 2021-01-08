Several north clubs’ Scottish Cup ties in doubt with pitch inspections planned

Several of tomorrow’s Scottish Cup second round ties involving north sides are under threat due to the winter weather.

Tournament organisers have announced pitch inspections are planned today ahead of Camelon v Brora, Keith v Clyde, Dumbarton v Huntly, Formartine United v Annan Athletic and Nairn County v Montrose, while Victoria Park will be subject to an inspection tomorrow to see whether Buckie Thistle against Inverness can go ahead.

The fate of Elgin City v Ayr United and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee will also be decided tomorrow.

Temperatures are set to dip below freezing across the country overnight, with the north-east already seeing snowfall today.