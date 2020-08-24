Secretary Rod Houston optimistic over Highland League return date

Secretary Rod Houston says clubs being cleared to start training today is a positive step for the Highland League.

The SFA and SPFL’s Joint Response Group (JRG) confirmed on Friday that sides below the Premiership can resume or start training as of today without needing a Covid-19 test.

The move is a boost to the Highland League and with the Championship, League One and League Two kicking off on October 17 there is optimism the Highland League may be able to do the same.

The return of socially-distanced crowds to stadiums from September 14 is also helpful for clubs who rely on that income to make ends meet.

While there is still work to do when it comes to restarting, Houston is optimistic about the way ahead.

He said: “One thing Friday did was start a flurry of activity for clubs and leagues including ours now that we know we can get going.

“So we then go from what we were thinking about doing to making sure it’s ready, prepared and good to go.

“It’s very positive and a lot of people will be delighted I’m sure.

“A lot of supporters will be delighted that they can start thinking about Saturday afternoons again.”

The SFA is set to hold meetings with tiers five and six of Scottish football tomorrow to discuss restart plans.