Rod Houston ‘open’ to Premiership B teams joining Highland League as part of Rangers and Celtic’s colts move

Highland League secretary Rod Houston believes clubs would have an open mind about the prospect of B teams joining the division.

A proposal put forward by Rangers could give Scottish Premiership clubs the right to apply to join the Highland League with a joining fee of £25,000.

The plan to restructure the SPFL set-up would see Rangers and Celtic have B teams in the third tier of a 14-14-18 set-up with Highland League champions Brora Rangers and their Lowland League counterparts Kelty Hearts promoted.

He said: “It was 11 weeks ago that we declared Brora as Highland League champions. This has been a long wait for them.

“When we declared Brora champions, we made it our top priority to support them in any way we can for the advancement that recog-nises their achievement.

“In principle, if there is a proposal that allows Brora and Kelty Hearts to progress into the SPFL then the Highland League will support it.

“In terms of the colts teams, we would need to revisit that discussion, but we would definitely revisit it with an open mind.

“I don’t know how the Lowland League feels, but because the Highland League is separate geographically we have slightly different issues.”