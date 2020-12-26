Scottish Cup: Willie West hoping for another Fraserburgh fairytale

He’s played at Hampden in the past and, although Willie West isn’t expecting Fraserburgh to get that far in the Scottish Cup, he is dreaming of another good run.

The Broch face fellow Highland League side Rothes at Mackessack Park today in the first round.

Fraserburgh landed a glamour tie with Rangers in the 2017-18 season and West says Mark Cowie’s men want to have another memorable cup campaign.

The 33-year-old said: “A lot of us have had a taste of playing Rangers and I’m not sure if we’ll ever quite get a fairytale cup run like that again.

“But you always want to try to have that and you always want to play somebody a bit different from a higher level and test yourself.

“Obviously for the moment there’s not going to be fans there, but it would still be nice to play at a big ground.

“But it’s one game at a time and right now our focus is on Rothes and trying to progress against them.

“The whole Rangers experience was brilliant and it was great it was at the Broch.

“But it would be good to go and play at one of the big grounds. I’ve played at Hampden once in a schools final which was great and I’ve played at Pittodrie and Easter Road in the past which was good as well.

“But I’ve never been to Ibrox or Parkhead, so if you could get far enough those are the grounds everyone wants to play at, but we’ve work to do to get there.

“We expect a very tough game because Rothes have shown they’re one of the top teams in the league.”

It was April 2005 when West graced Hampden, playing for Fraserburgh Academy in the final of the Scottish Schools’ Cup.

West, who is comfortable playing in defence, midfield or attack for the Broch added: “I was 17, we lost on penalties to Inverkeithing High School.

“I scored my penalty and, although it was disappointing to lose, it was a great experience at the time.

“Even at a young age you soak up that experience, because it’s very special to get the chance to play at the national stadium.”

Formartine hoping to get the better of Haddington

Meanwhile, Formartine United are also in Scottish Cup action this afternoon.

The Pitmedden outfit face East of Scotland First Division Conference A side Haddington Athletic at Millfield Park.

After beating Turriff United in the second preliminary round, Formartine boss Paul Lawson is hoping they can go a step further.

He said: “It’s a bit of a trip into the unknown, we’ve tried to do our homework on them as best we can.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“It won’t be easy, it never is in the Scottish Cup, but we need to confident going there and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“Getting through would mean a lot, the financial impact of the Scottish Cup is always a big thing for clubs.

“It was big for us getting through against Turriff and it would be big if we can go another step further.”