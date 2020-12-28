Scottish Cup: Subs just super as Formartine progress

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson hailed the super-subs who helped get his side into the second round of the Scottish Cup.

The Pitmedden side defeated East of Scotland League Conference A side Haddington Athletic 2-1 at Millfield Park.

Stuart Smith put the Highland League team ahead early in the second half, but when Stewart O’Neill equalised extra-time appeared to be on the cards.

But with a minute left Aaron Norris set up fellow sub Scott Lisle to net the winner.

Boss Lawson said: “We lost a goal with a few minutes to go and mentally you’re almost preparing for extra-time.

“But credit to the lads because they kept going and it was a great finish from Scott to win the game.

“We tell the players that we know it’s tough when they don’t play, but when they come on we want them to impact the game.

“Aaron Norris played a great pass and Scott Lisle scored so to have two subs combining like that was very pleasing.

“I think we can play better for sure but ultimately we’re in the next round and that’s what matters.”

Meanwhile, Keith came from behind to defeat East of Scotland League Premier Division side Hill of Beath Hawthorn 4-2 at Kynoch Park after extra-time.

The Maroons took the lead through Cammy Keith before strikes from Brandon Luke and Ryan Connelly put the Fife visitors ahead.

But Scott Gray’s goal forced extra-time before Craig MacAskill and Michael Selfridge netted to take Keith into the second round.

Keith co-manager Andy Roddie said: “All credit to our boys as they showed great character and didn’t panic after going behind.”