Scottish Cup: Paul Lawson pleased as Formartine edge through

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was happy to progress to the Scottish Cup first round after they edged out Turriff United.

The Pitmedden side prevailed 2-1 in the second preliminary round tie, which was played at Keith’s Kynoch Park due to three postponements at North Lodge Park because of a waterlogged pitch.

Formartine will play Haddington Athletic on Saturday at Millfield Park

Lawson said: “We were here to win the game and that’s what we did. We created a lot of chances in the first half and probably should have been further ahead at half-time, but we weren’t.

“Being 2-0 up is a funny scoreline because it only takes something to happen and they’re back in the game and they were with the penalty.

“We’re through and that’s the main thing, it was never going to be a pretty game, conditions dictated that.

“But we’re thankful to Keith for letting us play the game and we’re pleased to be through.”

Formartine struck first on 14 minutes with Jonny Smith rifling home a free-kick from 25 yards.

It was 2-0 shortly before the half hour mark when Craig McKeown headed home Daniel Park’s corner.

Turriff pulled one back six minutes into the second half with Robert Ward scoring a penalty after handball by Stuart Smith.

Adam Cross came closest to getting an equaliser, but his effort on the slide was diverted just wide by Stuart Smith.

Turriff manager Kris Hunter said: “I thought we were excellent and tried to play a lot of good football.

“On another night we could have taken it to extra-time.

“Adam Cross had that chance at the end of a great move and on another night it goes in, but it was a great saving challenge by Stuart Smith.

“My players never gave up, we kept going and I felt we played the better football.

“Those are the standards we’re looking for every week.”