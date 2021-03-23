Andy Roddie wants his Keith players to use their Scottish Cup tie with Clyde to put themselves in the shop window.

The Maroons boss likened the opportunity for his players to that of Jamie Vardy, who played non-league football with Stocksbridge before rising through the league to become a Premier League great with Leicester City.

A second-round tie has Keith as underdogs against Danny Lennon’s side but an upset would give the club a huge lift on and off the park.

But it also represents a huge chance for Keith’s young squad to show they have the ability to play at a higher level.

Roddie said: “We have a young squad and I’ve told them if they want to aspire to get to that level and above, then these are the games you’ve got to prove it in.

Only 3 days to go until the Scottish Cup match against Clyde FC.

“You’ve got to stand up and not just match them but be better than them, perhaps open the eyes of their manager. That’s how these things work.

“You can have a good game and someone is there, in the right place at the right time. It’s the same position Jamie Vardy found himself in.

“We do the best we can for Keith Football Club but if we get guys to listen to how we want to play and it gets them to a higher level, that gives us more satisfaction.”

The Highland League side welcome a team two divisions above them to Kynoch Park tonight, in what has been a hectic return to competitive action while league football remains on shutdown.

Players have been training for two weeks after an enforced lay-off, with the Highland League on hold since January. The Scottish Cup may well prove their only football between now and the end of the season.

Bounce games against Huntly, Elgin and Fraserburgh have allowed players to get some minutes under their belt.

Roddie added: “It’s better for guys to play in games then for them to be just training.

“We’ve managed to get three games in. We’ve got 23 in the squad, so everyone has had a good amount of time over those games.”

Should Keith get through then they would face the winners of Elgin City-Ayr United, which takes place just along the A96 at Borough Briggs.

Roddie said: “Elgin have got a very difficult tie but we’ll just be looking after our own. If we can get through then anything in the next round will be good enough for us.”