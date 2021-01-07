Down the years Conor Gethins has faced Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Cup – but his hat-trick for Formartine United against Annan Athletic is just as memorable.

The striker is preparing to face the League Two side again at North Lodge Park in round two on Saturday.

Gethins bagged a treble in December 2016 as United thumped the SPFL side 4-0 and it was one of the Irishman’s Scottish Cup highlights.

The 37-year-old said: “When I was with Ross County, we played against Celtic at Parkhead and played Rangers in Dingwall, so I’ve had big days in the Scottish Cup.

“But that’s totally different to the likes of the Annan game, because against Celtic or Rangers you’re there really to enjoy the moment and then you’ve basically got to chase the ball.

“But the likes of a League One or League Two side, you’ve got more of a chance to score goals and cause an upset.

“That’s a great Scottish Cup moment, scoring a hat-trick against an SPFL side, that’s something I’ll always remember and I’m sure the fans will as will.”

Prior to his hat-trick against Annan, Gethins appeared to be heading for the North Lodge Park exit door.

He joined from Nairn County in the summer of 2016, but had been transfer-listed by the end of October, before the Scottish Cup helped revive his fortunes.

Gethins added: “It came after a period when myself and Kris Hunter didn’t see eye to eye.

“He felt things weren’t playing out too well for both parties – that was his opinion not mine – but he called me back because they were low on numbers.

“I came on with 15 minutes to go against Deveronvale the week before and scored the equaliser and then he started me the next week and I scored a hat-trick.

“It just shows that football is a strange game, I wasn’t really part of the plans, then I was needed and then I scored a hat-trick, that’s just football for you.

“Kris called me back I played those couple of games and the rest is history really.”

Gethins doesn’t believe there is much difference in quality between Formartine and Annan and is hopeful of causing another shock.

On this occasion, however, he appears more likely to have a role to play off the bench rather than from the start.

He said: “The boys have been doing well. Jonny Smith has been scoring regularly and so has Garry Wood since we’ve come back.

“But at times the subs have made an impact when needed and I’ve been part of that in the Haddington game and against Nairn.

“Everything is gelling well this season, so you’ve got to sit and wait your turn.

“That’s not saying I’m happy to be sitting on the bench, but I accept it and, with the players doing well in front of you, there’s not much you can do.

“I’ll plug away and do the best I can when I get opportunities.”